Home / Education / VITEEE 2021 registration begins for B.Tech courses, check eligibility, key dates, direct link to register here

VITEEE 2021 registration begins for B.Tech courses, check eligibility, key dates, direct link to register here

VITEEE 2021 : Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the online registration process for its B.Tech (engineering) entrance exam i.e., VIT engineering entrance examination (VITEEE) 2021.  The online registration window is open from November 30 to March 30. Apply now at vitee.vit.ac.in

Dec 01, 2020
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
VITEEE 2021 registration begins
VITEEE 2021 registration begins (vit.ac.in)
         

VITEEE 2021 : Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the online registration process for its B.Tech (engineering) entrance exam i.e., VIT engineering entrance examination (VITEEE) 2021.  The online registration window is open from November 30 to March 30. Candidates who wish to take the entrance exam can register online at viteee.vit.ac.in before the deadline.

According to the tentative schedule, VITEEE 2021 will beheld in the second or third week of April next year and its counselling will begin from first week of May. Academic session will begin from second week of July, 2021.

Click here to register online for VITEEE 2021

Age Limit: Candidates born on or after 1st July 1999 are eligible to apply for VIT -UG Engineering admission (UGEA) 2021. The date of birth as recorded in the High School / SSC / X Certificate will be considered authentic.

Eligibility:

Candidates applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2021 should have secured minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate).

The average marks obtained in the subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology (PCM / PCB) in +2 (or its equivalent) put together should be minimum aggregate of 50% for the following categories:

1. Candidates belonging to SC/ST

2. Candidates hailing from Jammu and Kashmir/ Ladakh and the North Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. CERTIFICATE TO PROVE COMMUNITY / NATIVITY should be produced at the time of counselling, failing which they will not be considered for admission.

Click here for Information Brochure

Subject Eligibility:

Candidates having studied Mathematics/Physics/Chemisty in +2 / Higher Secondary Board are eligible for all the B.Tech. Programmes

Candidates having studied Biology/Physics/Chemisty in +2/ Higher Secondary Board are eligible for the following Bio stream programmes only. Upon joining, the students need to mandatorily register for a bridge course in Mathematics

B.Tech. Bio-engineering(VIT-Bhopal)

B.Tech. Biotechnology(VIT, Vellore)

B.Tech. Computer Science and Engineering with specialisation in Bioinformatics(VIT, Vellore)

B.Tech. Electronics and Communication with specialisation in Biomedical Engineering(VIT, Vellore)

