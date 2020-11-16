e-paper
Home / Education / VPCI Recruitment 2020: 71 non-teaching vacancies on offer, check details

VPCI Recruitment 2020: 71 non-teaching vacancies on offer, check details

VPCI Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application forms to the Joint registrar, V.P. Chest Institute, University of Delhi, North Campus in a prescribed format on or before December 13, 2020.

education Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 13:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
VPCI Recruitment 2020.
VPCI Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

VPCI Recruitment 2020: The Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, Delhi University has invited applications for the recruitment of the Non Teaching posts in various departments on its official website.

The official notification regarding the recruitment drive is uploaded on the institute’s official website at vpci.org.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application forms to the Joint registrar, V.P. Chest Institute, University of Delhi, North Campus in a prescribed format on or before December 13, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 71 non-teaching vacancies at the institute, out of which 41 vacancies are for Ministerial department, 24 for technical department, 5 for nursing, and 1 for library.

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500, while the SC/ ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee. The fee needs to be submitted in the form of Nationalized bank Demand Draft drawn in favour of Director, VPCI, in person/by registered post on working days between 10am to 1pm.

For more details, and application form candidates are advised to read the official notification.

