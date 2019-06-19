Want to focus on physical education? Try this DU college

“Though ours is one of the most reputed sports and physical education colleges in the country, people don’t even know about it. When I tell someone that I am studying at IGIPESS, they think of IGNOU,” said 20-year-old Brijesh Nailwal, a state-level baseball player.

Established in 1987, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Social Sciences (IGIPESS) is the only college under Delhi University offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate programmes in physical education and social sciences. Located in Vikaspuri, the college offers 119 seats in its BSc in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports; 55 seats in BPEd; and 43 in MPEd.

Applicants need to have an aggregate of 45% or more marks in the qualifying examination and admission will be made on the basis of scores in the entrance test, physical fitness and sports. Last year, officials said, around 4,000 students applied for the 109 undergraduate seats.

“My physical education teacher, who has studied here, suggested I should go for this course since I was good at sports. Before coming here, I thought I would have to study less and play more. However, the course gives equal weightage to both,” said Nailwal, who is inclined towards the discipline of Exercise Physiology. “However, the infrastructure here could be improved upon and we need more equipment.”

The sentiment was echoed by many others who cited lack of space as a major obstacle in expanding the courses and seats further. The college functions from a building that earlier housed a school, thereby causing an array of problems. No hostels and lack of “proper playfields” causes major hindrance in the college’s development, said students and faculty members. “How can development happen if we don’t even have a building of our own?” said an administrative official, who refused to be named.

Officiating principal Dhananjoy Shaw said the college fulfills the “minimum requirement” as per the National Council for Teacher Education norms. “We may also start the new gymnasium soon since 80%-90% of its construction work is done,” he said. Shaw added that the college may also start a PG diploma course in Yoga in the upcoming session. For now, it offers certificate courses in the discipline.

The university’s physical education department also functions from a room in the college premises. “The aim of the college is to produce physical education teachers, and sometimes, the course also produces sportspersons,” said Sandeep Tiwari, professor at the college and head of the university’s physical education department.

“There is more to physical education and sports than national and international sporting tournaments. Our students have joined the police, armed forces, fitness industry, and are also serving as teachers in maximum Delhi government schools,” he said.

While the college’s focus is more towards preparing teachers, sports persons too benefit from the programme. “The course structure has subjects such as biomechanics, anatomy, physiology, which help me be better at my sport,” said Munny Sharma, a 2nd year student and an international-level crossfit player.

Former students’ union president Vartika Kaushik, who graduated this year and will be applying for a postgraduate programme, said that the course has other benefits as well. “I am a sportsperson but everyone cannot be an international-level player. I want to pursue a career in the sports industry and this course is well-suited for that.”

Talking about areas of improvement, Kaushik said that since students are here till late evening, there should be a place to rest and hostel facilities to help outstation students.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 08:18 IST