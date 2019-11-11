e-paper
Monday, Nov 11, 2019

WB Police admit card for excise constable recruitment 2019 released at wbpolice.gov.in, here’s a direct link

WB Police admit card 2019: The preliminary recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 24, 2019, from 12 noon to 1 pm.

education Updated: Nov 11, 2019 12:52 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WB Police Excise Constable recruitment 2019. (Screengrab)
         

West Bengal Police recruitment board has released the admit card for the WB Police Excise Constable recruitment 2019, on Monday, November 11, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at, wbpolice.gov.in.

The preliminary recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 24, 2019, from 12 noon to 1 pm. Candidates have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted examination centre for appearing in the preliminary examination with proper proof of identity.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the WB Police Excise Constable admit card 2019:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘recruitment to the post of excise constable in the subordinate excise services under Finance department,’ appearing under ‘What’s current’ section

3.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment to the Post of Excise Constable(including Lady Excise Constable) in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019’

4.Click on the link available to download the admit card

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.Your e-admit card will appear on the display screen

8.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

