WB Police Constables Recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 3734 posts, apply link here

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB, has begun the applictaion process for Constables/ Lady Constables posts today, March 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at prb.wb.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is March 29. WBPRB starts application process for Constables/ Lady Constables posts, apply by March 29

WB Police Constables Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3464 posts of constable vacancies and 270 lady constable vacancies.

WB Police Constables Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or equivalent.

WB Police Constables Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate should be between 18 and 30 years old.

WB Police Constables Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on the Preliminary Written Test followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview.

WB Police Constables Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: All candidates, except West Bengal's Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, must pay an application fee of Rs170; candidates in the SC/ST category, however, must pay ₹20.

WB Police Constables Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at https://prb.wb.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click on the "Recruitment to the posts of Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024"

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the “Fill up Application form on-line”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fil the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Take print for future reference.