Home / Education / WB SET 2020 results declared at wbcsc.org.in

WB SET 2020 results declared at wbcsc.org.in

Candidates who have appeared in the WB SET 2020 examination can check their results online at wbcsc.org.in. The entrance examination was conducted on January 19, 2020.

education Updated: Jul 11, 2020 20:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WB SET 2020 results.
WB SET 2020 results.(Screengrab )
         

West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has declared the results of WB SET 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the WB SET 2020 examination can check their results online at wbcsc.org.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check WB SET 2020 Results:

Step 1: Visit official website at wbcsc.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, ‘Click Here to view SET(22nd) Result’

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: The WB SET 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the e-certificate for the WB SET 2020 result online and take its print out for future use.

