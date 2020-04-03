WBCSC Recruitment : Apply for clerk, bank assistant and other posts till April 30
West Bengal Cooperative Services Commission (WBCSC) has extended the deadline to apply for various posts till April 30.education Updated: Apr 03, 2020 13:11 IST
West Bengal Cooperative Services Commission (WBCSC) has extended the deadline to apply for various posts till April 30. There are a total of 56 posts including clerk, assistant manager, bank assistant, accounts assistant, assistant cum cashier cum supervisor, junior office assistant, field supervisor and junior assistant.
The last date to apply was April 3 which has been extended up to April 30. Candidates can apply online at www.webcsc.org/
Details of Vacancy:
Clerk Grade 3 – 13 Posts
Bank Assistant Grade 3 – 34 Posts
Assistant Grade B - 2 Posts
Assistant-cum- Cashier-cum- Supervisor – 2 Posts
Accounts Assistant – 1 Post
Junior Office Assistant – 1 Post
Field Supervisor (Male) Grade 3 – 1 Post
Junior Assistant (Female) Grade 3 – 1 Post
Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a UGC recognised university. He/she should also have a basic computer knowledge.