Home / Education / WBCSC Recruitment : Apply for clerk, bank assistant and other posts till April 30

WBCSC Recruitment : Apply for clerk, bank assistant and other posts till April 30

West Bengal Cooperative Services Commission (WBCSC) has extended the deadline to apply for various posts till April 30.

education Updated: Apr 03, 2020 13:11 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBCSC Recruitment
WBCSC Recruitment(HT File)
         

West Bengal Cooperative Services Commission (WBCSC) has extended the deadline to apply for various posts till April 30. There are a total of 56 posts including clerk, assistant manager, bank assistant, accounts assistant, assistant cum cashier cum supervisor, junior office assistant, field supervisor and junior assistant.

The last date to apply was April 3 which has been extended up to April 30. Candidates can apply online at www.webcsc.org/

Check official notice here

Details of Vacancy:

Clerk Grade 3 – 13 Posts

Bank Assistant Grade 3 – 34 Posts

Assistant Grade B - 2 Posts

Assistant-cum- Cashier-cum- Supervisor – 2 Posts

Accounts Assistant – 1 Post

Junior Office Assistant – 1 Post

Field Supervisor (Male) Grade 3 – 1 Post

Junior Assistant (Female) Grade 3 – 1 Post

Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a UGC recognised university. He/she should also have a basic computer knowledge.

Check official notification here

