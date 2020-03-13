WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 9333 vacancies, apply now

education

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment (WBHRB) board has invited online applications for the recruitment of staff nurse grade II. There are a total of 9333 vacancies. Aspirants can apply for the posts online at wbhrb.in.

Out of the 9333 vacancies, 9040 are for female and 293 for male candidates. The online application begins on March 13 and will end on March 23, 2020.

The posts include GNM, Basic B.Sc. Nursing and Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing. Selection will be done on the basis of marks achieved in interview.

Marking Scheme:

Passed General Nursing and Midwifery(GNM) Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course / from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council.------------Full marks- 40(Max.)

Additional marks- 2 for marks 51 to 55 & so on. ----------------- Max.- 20

Marks obtained for Working Exp. after passing out of concerned course [6 mths-1 yr -10;>1 yr.-1½ yr.- 15; 1½ yr- 2 yrs.- 20 & > 2 yrs.- 25 ----------------------------Full marks 25(Max)

Interview ------- Full marks 15(Max)

Total-------- 100 marks.

Educational Qualification:

Applicant should have passed General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council.

Registration as Female/Male Nurse Midwifery from West Bengal Nursing Council is a must

The applicant should have knowledge of Bengali/Nepali- both spoken as well as written.

Pay Scale: Pay Level 9 with higher initial at Rs. 29,800/- , Uniform, Washing and amenity allowances as admissible. Total minimum emoluments- Rs. 34,136/-:

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 18 to 39 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates should submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 210/ through GRIPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System), Govt. of West Bengal under the Head of Account: ‘0051-00-104-002-16’.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST of West Bengal and persons with disabilities specified under Disabilities Rule, 1999 (certificates obtained before the Advertisement date) are not required to pay any fee. Such exemption of fee is, however, not applicable to any OBC (category A or B) candidate.

