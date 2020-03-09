e-paper
Home / Education / WBHRB Recruitment 2020: 9333 vacancies of staff nurse notified, check details here

WBHRB Recruitment 2020: 9333 vacancies of staff nurse notified, check details here

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9333 vacancies of Staff Nurse Grade-II. Out of which, 9040 vacancies are for female, and 293 for male candidates.

education Updated: Mar 09, 2020 17:01 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBHRB Recruitment 2020.
WBHRB Recruitment 2020. (Bloomberg)
         

West Bengal Health Recruitment (WBHRB) board has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Staff Nurse Grade-II on its official website. The online registration process will commence from March 13, 2020, and will conclude on March 23, 2020, before 8 pm. Candidates can check the official notification online at wbhrb.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9333 vacancies of Staff Nurse Grade-II. Out of which, 9040 vacancies are for female, and 293 for male candidates.

Educational Qualification:

1.A candidate should have passed General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council.

2.A candidate should have knowledge of Bengali/Nepali- both spoken as well as written.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 18 to 39 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates must submit the non-refundable application fee amounting to Rs. 210/ through GRIPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System), Govt. of West Bengal under the Head of Account: ‘0051-00-104-002-16’.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST of West Bengal and persons with disabilities specified under Disabilities Rule, 1999 (certificates obtained before the Advertisement date) are not required to pay any fee. Such exemption of fee is, however, not applicable to any OBC (category A or B) candidate.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:  

Education News