WBJEE 2020 admit card released at wbjeeb.nic.in, here’s how to download hall ticket

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 13:26 IST

WBJEE 2020 Hall Ticket/Admit cards: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit cards or hall ticket for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2020. WBJEE 2020 will be conducted on February 2.

Candidates who have applied for the examination, can download their admit card by visiting the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board.

Steps to download WBJEE 2020 admit card:

1) Visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board

2) Click on the link for WBJEE on the top nav bar

3) Click on the link to download admit card for WBJEE-2020

4) Enter application number, password and security pin (as given in the image ) on the login page and click on sign in.

5) The admit card will appear on the screen.

6) Take a printout of admit card and save it on the computer.

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre and keep it in good condition.

WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.

The examination will be held for two papers: 1) Mathematics 2) Physics and Chemistry (combined). The paper 1 will be held between 11am and 1 pm and Paper 2 will be held from 2pm and 4pm.

Candidates appearing in both Paper-I and Paper-II and who are awarded ranks will be eligible for admission in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Pharmacy Courses in all institutes. Candidates appearing in Paper-II only and who are awarded ranks will be eligible for admission only in Pharmacy Courses (except in Jadavpur University). Candiates appearing in only Paper 1 are not eligile for any ranks.

Note: Visit WBJEEB website for latest news and updates on the examination.