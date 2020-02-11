e-paper
WBPSC answer key for civil services prelims 2020 released at pscwbonline.gov.in

WBPSC answer key 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for civil services prelims examination 2020.

education Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:40 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for civil services prelims examination 2020.
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for civil services prelims examination 2020. (pscwbonline.gov.in)
         

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for civil services prelims examination 2020. The civil services prelims examination 2020 was held on February 9, 2020. The answer key has been released for all the four sets of question papers.

Those who had appeared in the WBPSC civil services prelims examination 2020 can download their answer key at pscwbonline.gov.in

How to download answer key for WBPSC civil services prelims examination 2020:

1) Visit the official WBPSC website at pscwbonline.gov.in 2) click on the link for ‘ANSWER KEY OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC. (PRELI.) EXAMINATION, 2020’ 3) A pdf file containing the answer Key will appear on the screen 4) Download and take its print out of the same.

 

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key from within seven days from February 18 by accessing the link www.pscwbapplication.in and https://wbpsc.gov.in. Any objection raised after the stipulated time will not be considered.

