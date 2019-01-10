WBPSC miscellaneous Services main admit card 2018 released at pscwbapplication.in

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for Miscellaneous Services recruitment (Final) examination, 2018. The examination will be held on Sunday, January 13, 2019.

Candidates who had cleared the preliminary examination can download their main exam admit card from the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission at pscwbapplication.in.

Here is the direct link to download WBPSC miscellaneous services main exam admit card.

West Bengal Miscellaneous Services main exam: How to download admit card

1)Visit the official website of WBPSC at pscwbapplication.in

2)Click on the link for admit card

3)Key in enrolment number and date of birth or First name and date of birth on the login page

4)Click on search

5)Admit card will be displayed on the screen

6)Take a printout and download it on the computer

In case of any discrepancy in the Admit Card report the matter to the commission immediately. The admit card will not be sent to candidates by post. They must bring two identical stamp size photographs, an ID proof such as Madhyamik or equivalent examination pass certificate/admit card having a photograph of the candidate or passport or PAN Card or UID No. Card (AADHAAR) or EPIC (Voter Identity Card) or Driving Licence and the printout of e-Admit Card at the venue of the Examination.

The commission had released the result of the preliminary examination on December 10. A total of 12,480 candidates who are being qualified for the Main Examination provisionally on the basis of the results of Miscellaneous Services Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2018.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 18:55 IST