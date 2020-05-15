e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / WBSEB asks head examiners to collect class 10 exam answer scripts by May

WBSEB asks head examiners to collect class 10 exam answer scripts by May

An estimated 10.16 lakh candidates appeared for the Madhyamik or class 10 board examinations this year, which began on February 18 and concluded on February 27. The answer scripts are still lying with the examiners after evaluation because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

education Updated: May 15, 2020 09:35 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Kolkata
(HT File)
         

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSEB) has asked the head examiners to collect answer scripts of class 10 board exams from the examiners by this month to facilitate the process of the publication of results, an official said on Thursday.

An estimated 10.16 lakh candidates appeared for the Madhyamik or class 10 board examinations this year, which began on February 18 and concluded on February 27. The answer scripts are still lying with the examiners after evaluation because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

“Every examiner will hand over the evaluated paper to his or her head examiner by this month,” the WBSEB official told PTI.

After completing the formalities, head examiners will hand over marks of the examinees to the board, he said.

Asked when the results can be expected, he said a time frame cannot be specified now.

“The results will be announced after the entire process is over and the government issues advisory about normalisation of the situation,” the official said.

top news
India’s Covid-19 tally nears 82,000-mark with over 3,900 new cases in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally nears 82,000-mark with over 3,900 new cases in 24 hrs
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
Live: 4 Special trains for GB Nagar migrant workers on May 16, says DM
Live: 4 Special trains for GB Nagar migrant workers on May 16, says DM
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
People say Dhoni never loses cool but I’ve seen it couple of times: Gambhir
People say Dhoni never loses cool but I’ve seen it couple of times: Gambhir
Covid-19 may spread via speech: Study
Covid-19 may spread via speech: Study
Tesla’s latest invention: Secret low-cost batteries that last a million miles
Tesla’s latest invention: Secret low-cost batteries that last a million miles
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In