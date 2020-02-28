e-paper
Home / Education / 'We'll provide books, uniforms to students who lost them in Delhi violence: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government will provide books and uniforms to schoolchildren who lost them during the violence and arson in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday.

education Updated: Feb 28, 2020 09:45 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference where Kejriwal announced the ‘Farishte’ scheme for those affected by the recent communal violence, at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi, India, on Thursday
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference where Kejriwal announced the 'Farishte' scheme for those affected by the recent communal violence, at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi, India, on Thursday(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government will provide books and uniforms to schoolchildren who lost them during the violence and arson in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday.

He made the announcement at a press conference here.

“If children have lost books, the Directorate of Education shall provide books and notebooks free of cost to children of both government schools as well as private schools,” Kejriwal said.

“Disbursement will take place from the respective schools. Similarly, new sets of uniforms shall also be provided free of cost,” he said.

At least 34 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those opposing it spiralled out of control on Sunday.

Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.

Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar areas were mainly affected by the riots.

Schools have been closed in northeast and east Delhi for three days.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed class 10 and 12 exams scheduled to be held on February 28 and 29 in the violence-hit northeast Delhi and parts of east Delhi following a request by Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.

“In view of a request received from the Delhi government and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the exams scheduled for February 28 and 29 in northeast Delhi and other affected areas stand cancelled. The next date for the affected students will be notified shortly,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

“All exams in all centres across Delhi will be conducted as per original schedule from March 2 onwards,” he said.

