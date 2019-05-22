Week after protests, St Stephen’s to begin admission process on Wednesday

A week after it saw protests over revised admission guidelines, Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College will begin its admission process on Wednesday.

The prospectus for the upcoming 2019-20 session will be uploaded on the college website, providing details about the campus, the admission process and additional facilities offered by the college.

The college offers 10 undergraduate courses and nine postgraduate courses. Although the college is affiliated to Delhi University, it issues separate forms and holds a screening process in the form of an aptitude test and interview which carries 15% weightage in admissions — the rest is based on the applicant’s class 12 score.

Tutor for admissions CB Jha said the prospectus would help students in accessing all information about the college before deciding to apply. Fifty per cent of seats in the college are reserved for Christian students.

Last week, teacher representatives of the governing body had protested over the supreme council’s decision to nominate a member of the governing body to “oversee” the admission process.

Students, alumni and faculty members had demonstrated against the move, demanding that there should not be any non-academic interference in the admission process.

“While the prospectus generally does not include the configuration of the interview panel, it will give some clarity over other points of conflict like different quotas and cutoffs for students belonging to general category and those under the Church of North India (CNI) quota,” professor Nandita Narain, who is also a member of the governing body, said, adding that these decisions were communicated verbally during the governing body meeting and staff council meeting.

Earlier in March, the college had announced a 25% merit differential percentage between candidates of general category and those applying under the CNI and CNI-Delhi.

As far as the issue of an interview panel is concerned, Narain said, “Some dialogue is going on between groups of teachers, principal and members of the supreme council and we are hoping there will be some resolution in the matter soon.”

First Published: May 22, 2019 09:43 IST