e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / West Bengal Board: 2 students caught while filming Maths question paper during Madhyamik exam

West Bengal Board: 2 students caught while filming Maths question paper during Madhyamik exam

The two candidates who were caught trying to film the question paper for circulation on WhatsApp are Mohammed Saheb and Asif Raja Ansari at Tithpukur High School.

education Updated: Feb 25, 2020 09:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Two candidates were caught red-handed while allegedly trying to click question papers of Mathematics in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district on the fifth day of the Madhyamik examination on Monday.

According to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), four candidates were held with mobiles -- three of them in North Dinajpur and one in Jalpaiguri district -- and their candidature will be cancelled.

The two candidates who were caught trying to film the question paper for circulation on WhatsApp are Mohammed Saheb and Asif Raja Ansari at Tithpukur High School.

Mobile phones were seized from five Madhyamik examinees in Malda and North 24 Parganas districts last Wednesday.

The authorities have suspended Internet in some areas near schools spread over 42 blocks of the state to prevent malpractices.

During the first three days of the examination, purported images of Bengali, English and Geography question papers were shared on WhatsApp shortly after the start of the exams, but the board claimed there was no leak of question paper.

tags
top news
Fresh stone pelting in northeast Delhi; CM calls MLAs for urgent meeting
Fresh stone pelting in northeast Delhi; CM calls MLAs for urgent meeting
On Day 2 of India visit, Modi and Trump to get down to business
On Day 2 of India visit, Modi and Trump to get down to business
‘Am happy’: Kejriwal ahead of Melania’s ‘happiness class’ in Delhi school
‘Am happy’: Kejriwal ahead of Melania’s ‘happiness class’ in Delhi school
Is Trump’s trip to India a message for Pakistan? | Analysis
Is Trump’s trip to India a message for Pakistan? | Analysis
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
Hole in one! Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win Nissan sedan
Hole in one! Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win Nissan sedan
At banquet dinner for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
At banquet dinner for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News