Home / Education / West Bengal Constable final result 2019 declared at wbpolice.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

West Bengal Constable final result 2019 declared at wbpolice.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at wbpolice.gov.in.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal Constable final result 2019.
West Bengal Constable final result 2019.(Screengrab )
         

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the final result for the recruitment of Constables (Males) in West Bengal Police 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at wbpolice.gov.in.

Direct link to check West Bengal Constables final result.

How to check West Bengal Constables final results 2019:

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Announcement of Final Result for the post of Constables in West Bengal Police 2019”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The West Bengal Constables final results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

