e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / West Bengal Governor writes to VCs to tell students to practice Yoga at home

West Bengal Governor writes to VCs to tell students to practice Yoga at home

Asking the VCs to spread the message on social media during the COVID-19 time, Dhankhar, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, said in a letter “as Vice Chancellor of a university, you have enormous motivational and inspirational authority in society, particularly on impressionable minds.”

education Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:05 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kolkata
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(PTI file)
         

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday called upon Vice-Chancellors of state-run universities to spread the message on social media and other platforms among students to practice ‘Yoga at Home With Family’ on June 21, the ‘International Yoga Day.’ At the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘International Yoga Day’ was accorded global support at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 and since then being celebrated on June 21 all over the world and across India, including educational institutions.

Asking the VCs to spread the message on social media during the COVID-19 time, Dhankhar, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, said in a letter “as Vice Chancellor of a university, you have enormous motivational and inspirational authority in society, particularly on impressionable minds.” “I would urge you to give out a message ‘Lets practice Yoga and spread happiness in social media and otherwise amongst society, students and youth so that they practice ‘Yoga at Home with Family,” he said.

Dhankhar further said, “In these stressful trying times, where the entire humanity is faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga will bring about the feeling to be stress-free and happy. Inspire all to share videos on social media #MY LIFE MY YOGA.” Contacted, Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI, “we will forward the letter to the concerned official of university who conducts such programmes. She will take necessary action so that it is observed in a proper manner this year as well.”

tags
top news
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 5,000-mark, 179 new cases reported
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 5,000-mark, 179 new cases reported
PM Modi launches Rs 50,000-crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to generate jobs
PM Modi launches Rs 50,000-crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to generate jobs
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain administered plasma therapy, health condition stable
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain administered plasma therapy, health condition stable
Arms-laden Pak drone shot down by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Kathua
Arms-laden Pak drone shot down by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Kathua
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In