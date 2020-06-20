West Bengal Governor writes to VCs to tell students to practice Yoga at home

education

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:05 IST

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday called upon Vice-Chancellors of state-run universities to spread the message on social media and other platforms among students to practice ‘Yoga at Home With Family’ on June 21, the ‘International Yoga Day.’ At the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘International Yoga Day’ was accorded global support at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 and since then being celebrated on June 21 all over the world and across India, including educational institutions.

Asking the VCs to spread the message on social media during the COVID-19 time, Dhankhar, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, said in a letter “as Vice Chancellor of a university, you have enormous motivational and inspirational authority in society, particularly on impressionable minds.” “I would urge you to give out a message ‘Lets practice Yoga and spread happiness in social media and otherwise amongst society, students and youth so that they practice ‘Yoga at Home with Family,” he said.

Dhankhar further said, “In these stressful trying times, where the entire humanity is faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga will bring about the feeling to be stress-free and happy. Inspire all to share videos on social media #MY LIFE MY YOGA.” Contacted, Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI, “we will forward the letter to the concerned official of university who conducts such programmes. She will take necessary action so that it is observed in a proper manner this year as well.”