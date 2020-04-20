e-paper
West Bengal: Guardians asked to collect mid-day meal supplies on behalf of students

Kolkata
Midday meal.
Midday meal. (HT file)
         

Guardians of students, who are eligible for mid-day meals but confined to their homes due to the lockdown, have been asked to collect rice and potatoes on behalf of their wards from April 20 across West Bengal, a school education department official said on Sunday.

The respective school authorities will inform the parents through WhatsApp or SMS about the exact date and time of the distribution which will continue till April 30, the official said.

It has to be ensured that students do not accompany the guardians during the distribution and parents do not come without wearing masks, he said.

Action will be taken if there is violation of the order.

“District inspectors in different zones will ask the school authorities to maintain social distancing, hygiene and other precautionary measures while distributing the materials,” he said.

Each school has been asked to allot separate time, staggered over 10 days, to guardians of different classes so that there is no overcrowding, he said.

To a question, the official said, if the headmaster is unable to reach school due to the ongoing lockdown, the teaching and non-teaching employees, living nearby, will be deployed for the work.

This will be the first such initiative during the lockdown period, he said.

Earlier on March 23, 3 kg of rice and 3 kg of potatoes were given to parents of students, who are eligible for mid-day meals.

During the March 23 distribution programme, there were some reports of students accompanying their parents to the school compound, triggering controversy.

Headmasters of two south Kolkata schools were transferred for allowing guardians, who were accompanied by their children.

