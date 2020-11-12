West Bengal NEET Counselling 2020: Registration begins, here’s direct link to register

education

WB NEET Counselling 2020: The online registration process for NEET-UG counselling has begun from November 12 in West Bengal for medical, dental and AYUSH colleges under state quota, private college management quota, AYUSH private college central quota and NRI quota. Interested candidates can register online at wbmcc.nic.in.

NEET qualified candidates interested in the West Bengal counselling must note that either the candidate or his/her parent (s) must be domiciled in the West Bengal state. A duly signed/ stamped domicile certificate by appropriate authority has to be produced in the document verification round, after the seat is alloted to the candidate.

Direct link to register for WB NEET Counselling 2020

Counseling Process:

Enrollment & Online Fee Payment

Publication of Seat Matrix -Round 1

Registration, Choice Filling and Locking of Choices

Seat Allotment Process – Round 1

Result Publication - Round 1

Reporting for admission at the Allotted Institution – Round 1

Subsequent rounds

Schedule:

First round of seat allotment will start from November 9 and result will be declared by November 16. Admission process will be completed by November 18. The second round will start from December 4 and its result will be declared by December 10 and the admission will be completed by December 14. Centralised mop-up round will begin from December 15 and the admission will be done by December 25. College round will begin from December 26 and end on December 31.

Check official notice here