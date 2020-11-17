e-paper
West Bengal NEET round 1 seat allotment result 2020 released at wbmcc.nic.in, here’s direct link

West Bengal NEET round 1 seat allotment result 2020: Candidates who have registered for the WB NEET counselling 2020 can check the seat allotment results 2020 online at wbmcc.nic.in.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 17:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal NEET round 1 seat allotment result 2020.
West Bengal NEET round 1 seat allotment result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

West Bengal NEET round 1 seat allotment result 2020: The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal has declared the West Bengal UG Medical, Dental, and AYUSH round 1 seat allotment result 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the WB NEET counselling 2020 can check the seat allotment results 2020 online at wbmcc.nic.in.

‘WB UG Counseling 2020 Enrollment and successfully paid list Round 1 published,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to check West Bengal NEET round 1 seat allotment result 2020.

How to check West Bengal NEET round 1 seat allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Allotment Results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, “Medical, Dental & AYUSH Seats Allotment Result (Round-1)”

The West Bengal NEET round 1 seat allotment result 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

