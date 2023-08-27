West Bengal Police 2023 Lady Constable exam admit card released at wbpolice.gov.in, here's direct link
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the Preliminary Written Test for Lady Constable recruitment.
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police – 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.
The Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police is scheduled to be held on September 10. Candidates can download their admit card using their Application Serial No. and Date of Birth.
Direct link to download admit card
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1335 positions of Lady Constables in the West Bengal Police.
West Bengal Police 2023 Lady Constable exam admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab
Next, click on “Recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- West Bengal
- Admit Card.