West Bengal Police Constable final written result declared at wbpolice.gov.in

Updated: May 14, 2020 18:57 IST

West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final written result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the West Bengal Police website at www.wbpolice.gov.in. Key in your application Sl. No., date of birth and select permanent district/state and submit on the login page to find result.

Here is the direct link to check West Bengal Police Constable result.

Shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for the interview, which would commence on withdrawal of lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Note: Visit the official websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board for latest news and updates about the examination.