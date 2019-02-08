West Bengal Police Constable result 2018 declared, here’s the direct link to check

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the result of constable recruitment preliminary exam that was conducted for the 5702 posts on September 23, 2018. Candidates who have qualified the pre-exam will now have to physical efficiency tests.

After the PET/PMT, candidates will have to appear for the main exam followed by interview. Candidates can check their results at the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in.

The website of West Bengal Police has been slowed down due to heavy traffic. You will need to re-open if the website does not open at once, or click at the direct link here to login.

Candidates will have to key in their application number, date of birth and select the district from which you have applied.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 09:50 IST