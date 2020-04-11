e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / West Bengal schools closed till June 10 due to coronavirus

West Bengal schools closed till June 10 due to coronavirus

“Six more cases have been reported. There are 95 active patients as on April 11 in the State... Schools in the State to remain closed till June 10,” Banerjee said at a press conference here.

education Updated: Apr 11, 2020 18:36 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kolkata
(HT )
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that the schools in the State will remain closed till June 10 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

She informed that there are 95 active coronavirus cases so far in the State.

“Six more cases have been reported. There are 95 active patients as on April 11 in the State... Schools in the State to remain closed till June 10,” Banerjee said at a press conference here.

The Chief Minister said that the State government is thinking of allowing bakeries to function but the proper protocol should be followed so that no violation of lockdown takes place.

top news
In one line, PM Modi hints at his stand on conditional lockdown extension
In one line, PM Modi hints at his stand on conditional lockdown extension
Maharashtra lockdown till April 30, CM warns may extend it further
Maharashtra lockdown till April 30, CM warns may extend it further
LIVE| New York City schools closed for rest of year amid Covid-19 outbreak
LIVE| New York City schools closed for rest of year amid Covid-19 outbreak
Researchers develop smart dustbins for contactless garbage disposal
Researchers develop smart dustbins for contactless garbage disposal
‘There’s a dearth of role models in current Indian team’: Gautam Gambhir
‘There’s a dearth of role models in current Indian team’: Gautam Gambhir
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
Study claims switching to EVs won’t alone help India’s environment
Study claims switching to EVs won’t alone help India’s environment
Watch: Why social distancing is a distant dream in Chandigarh’s slum
Watch: Why social distancing is a distant dream in Chandigarh’s slum
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News