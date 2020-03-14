e-paper
West Bengal shuts all schools, colleges till Mar 31 amid coronavirus outbreak

Board examinations will, however, continue as per schedule, they said. Internal examinations of these institutions will also remain suspended during this period, the officials said.

education Updated: Mar 14, 2020 15:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
School students wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, as they exit after a CBSE Board Examination at Green Park in New Delhi
School students wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, as they exit after a CBSE Board Examination at Green Park in New Delhi
         

All educational institutions in West Bengal will remain shut till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus threat, officials said on Saturday.

Board examinations will, however, continue as per schedule, they said. Internal examinations of these institutions will also remain suspended during this period, the officials said.

There will be a review of the situation on March 30, following which further decision will be taken, they added.

