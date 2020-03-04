e-paper
West Bengal SI Prelims Result 2019 released on wbpolice.gov.in

West Bengal SI Prelims Result 2019 released on wbpolice.gov.in

The West Bengal SI Prelims Result 2019 was declared on the official website on March 3.

Mar 04, 2020 13:00 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The West Bengal Police Department has released the prelims result for the written examination for sub-inspectors.

The West Bengal SI Prelims Result 2019 was declared on the official website on March 3. All the candidates who have sat for WB Police Sub Inspector Prelims Written Examination 2019 can check their result on the portal of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at wbpolice.gov.in.

The candidates are requested to keep their login credentials like application number handy before checking the West Bengal Police SI Result 2020.

Steps to check the West Bengal SI Prelims Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Recruitment’ tab in the top bar

Step 3: Click on ‘Get Details’ in front of ‘Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector(UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police , 2019’

Step 4: On the new page, select ‘Result of Preliminary Written Examination

Step 5: Login using the district, application number and date of birth

Step 6: Your West Bengal SI Prelims Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the result and save it

Candidates can also check their result using the direct link.

All the qualified candidates will appear for the West Bengal Police Sub Inspector Physical and Medical Test, scheduled to start from March 16, 2020. The admit card for PET and PMT will be available soon.

