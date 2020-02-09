West Central Railway Recruitment 2020: 570 Apprentice vacancies notified, check details here

education

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 13:47 IST

West Central Railway has released an official notification for the recruitment of apprentices vacancies for various trades such as electrician, fitter, wireman, welder and many more on its official website. The online registration link will be activated from February 15, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply (only after the application link is activated) online at mponline.gov.in on or before March 15, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 570 apprentices vacancies. Out of which, 116 vacancies are for Fitter, 138 for Electrician, 34 for Welder (GAS & Electric), 52 for COPA, 30 for Wireman, 23 for Painter, 28 for Carpenter, 10 for AC Mechanic, 3 for Stenographer Hindi, 10 for Machinist, 3 for Stenographer English, 15 for Electronic Mechanic, two for Cable Jointer, 30 for Diesel Mechanic, 26 for Mason, 16 for Black Smith, 8 for Surveyor, 10 for Draughtsman Civil, 12 for Architectural Assistant, and 4 for Secretarial Assistant English posts.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have 10th passed certificate or its equivalent (in 10 + 2 system) with minimum 50% marks and ITI in trade (affiliated to NCVT/SCVT).

Age Limit:

An applicant should be between 15 to 24 Years old.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: