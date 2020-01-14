e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Education / Western central railway recruitment 2020: 1273 Apprentice vacancies notified, 10th pass can apply

Western central railway recruitment 2020: 1273 Apprentice vacancies notified, 10th pass can apply

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1273 vacancies of Apprentices. Out of which, 175 vacancies are for SC candidates, 86 for ST, 317 for OBC, 120 for EWS, and 575 for unreserved category.

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:16 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Western central railway recruitment 2020.
Western central railway recruitment 2020.(HT file)
         

Western Central Railway has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Apprentice posts on its official website. The online registration will begin from tomorrow, January 15, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification online at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The application process will conclude on February 14, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1273 vacancies of Apprentices. Out of which, 175 vacancies are for SC candidates, 86 for ST, 317 for OBC, 120 for EWS, and 575 for unreserved category.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

Educational qualification:

Candidates should have passed Class 10 or an equivalent along with the ITI in trade to be eligible for consideration.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:  

tags
top news
‘In line with facts’: Beijing reacts to US dropping currency cheat tag
‘In line with facts’: Beijing reacts to US dropping currency cheat tag
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan sparkles, but India bowled out for 255
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan sparkles, but India bowled out for 255
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News