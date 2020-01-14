Western central railway recruitment 2020: 1273 Apprentice vacancies notified, 10th pass can apply

education

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:16 IST

Western Central Railway has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Apprentice posts on its official website. The online registration will begin from tomorrow, January 15, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification online at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The application process will conclude on February 14, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1273 vacancies of Apprentices. Out of which, 175 vacancies are for SC candidates, 86 for ST, 317 for OBC, 120 for EWS, and 575 for unreserved category.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

Educational qualification:

Candidates should have passed Class 10 or an equivalent along with the ITI in trade to be eligible for consideration.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: