Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Application for over 3K vacancies closing soon

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020: The online application process for Western Railway for engagement of Apprentices is closing soon. Candidates who have passed class 10th and hold ITI certificate.

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020(rrcwr)
         

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: The online application process for Western Railway apprentice engagement is closing soon. The last date to apply is February 6. Candidates who have passed class 10th and hold ITI certificate. There are a total of 3553 vacant posts.

The online application process began on January 7. Candidates can apply online at rrc-wr.com.

Candidate who have passed class 10th from a recognized Board with 55% Marks and holding ITI Certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT in relevant trade can apply for the posts.  The candidate must be between 15 and 24 years of age.

Shortlisting of candidates for apprentice posts will be done on the basis of Merit. There will be no written test and/or viva.

Pay Scale: Level – 1 (Rs 18,000- Rs. 56,900).

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas, the women applicants and candidates from the reserved category are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Click here to apply online

Check official notification here:

 

