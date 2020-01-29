What are the career options after BTech

education

Every year lakhs of engineers graduate from various colleges across the country, but only handful of them manage to get jobs of their choice.

According to a 2019 report by Aspiring Minds, an employability assessment company, said that over 80 per cent engineers are not employable. The report says that most of them are not trained in skills that employers seek.

Without going into the details as to why such a huge number of engineering graduates are unemployable, we look at some career options a student can choose after BTech.

IES exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts exams for recruitment in the Indian Engineering Service (IES). The exam is held every year to recruit engineers for the techno-managerial posts. IES exam consists of three stages – two written paper followed by interview. Selected candidates are posted in various government departments and ministries.

Public Sector Unit

Many PSUs select candidates on the basis of their GATE score, while some take separate exam for recruitment. Organisations like Coal India Limited (CIL), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) conduct separate exams for recruiting engineers.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

The GATE exam is held every year for admissions to ME/MTech/PhD courses in various Indian Institute of Technologies and Indian Institute of Science. The exam is conducted by IITs and IISc. One can get a job or opt for research and teach after MTech.

Gate score is valid for three years. The GATE exam tests the understanding of various engineering and science undergraduate subjects.

Common Aptitude Test (CAT)

Common Aptitude Test is the computer-based examination conducted every year for admission to premier Management colleges like Indian Institute of Managements and Faculty of Management Studies (FMS). The CAT exam tests Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is one of the options engineering graduates choose after completing BTech. The government also helps start-ups by providing funds and other facilities. There are several schemes such as Startup India and MUDRA scheme to help such entrepreneurs.