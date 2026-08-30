Why Syracuse can’t attract the students it needs to pay the bills

When he was the director of international student services at Syracuse University, Juan Tavares received a regular Saturday email from the dean of admissions reporting the tally of student applications, acceptances and enrollment deposits. Syracuse University (Unsplash)

During the pandemic the numbers began to slide, so Tavares offered the admissions team seven suggestions to improve recruiting, he said. The recommendations centered on the idea that Syracuse was failing to recruit aggressively enough.

“The problem with Syracuse is that the school thinks of itself as like an Ivy, but it’s not,” Tavares said.

Tavares, who no longer works at the school, said his recommendations went nowhere.

In 2025, the weaknesses he had pointed out collided with President Trump’s high profile crackdown on student visas. Syracuse’s international enrollment numbers declined by half for undergraduate and graduate students.

Syracuse also failed to draw enough students overall—prompting it to offer emergency financial-aid packages to lure freshmen.

This school year, which began Aug. 24, enrollment fell short, sending the school into a 1.5% budget shortfall.

Syracuse also added nearly half a billion in debt to build desperately needed new dorms, which brought on a bond market reprimand. And it recently cut programs it said weren’t popular.

A national brand-name institution with a $2.5 billion endowment and a storied 150-year tradition is suddenly beginning to flail.

The problems that have long buffeted the nation’s smaller schools are now spreading to the nation’s bigger, richer universities—with midsize private schools such as Syracuse especially feeling the pinch.

Fewer young people are enrolling in college, as the country reconsiders the value of a university education. Tuition that has outpaced inflation for decades has saddled students with high debt and yielded uneven returns on careers. The current tough job market, squeezed by the rise of artificial intelligence, has added to the anxiety.

There could be even fewer students in the future—as the birthrate falls, the number of 18- to 24-year-olds in the U.S. is set to decline.

The first institutions to feel these headwinds have been lesser-known colleges with nominal endowments. That has led to a surge of mergers and closings among small private schools. But the cracks in the business model of higher education are now prompting a realignment much further up the food chain.

Syracuse’s challenges are both structural and self-inflicted. It’s a private school in one of the snowiest cities in the country at a moment when students are gravitating toward public institutions in the Sunbelt. The city itself is geographically isolated, and has only recently begun to climb out of a long period of economic stagnation and to shake off a gritty reputation.

Big public flagships have risen in status nationwide and are drawing more students seeking sports and Greek life—for far less than Syracuse charges. And the NIL sports era has made it harder to compete against the deepest-pocketed behemoths.

At the same time, the Trump administration’s disruption of billions of dollars in federal research grants has thrown a question mark over Syracuse’s nearly $200 million research budget. And Trump’s continued pressure on student visas is disincentivizing international enrollment—a revenue stream on which Syracuse depends.

A Syracuse spokeswoman said she wasn’t aware of Tavares’s recommendations on attracting international students and said the dean of admissions at that time is no longer at the university.

Syracuse trustees are beginning to ask: Should the school retrench and redefine itself as a smaller, regional school instead of striving to hold on to its reputation as a national powerhouse?

The school is trying to offer more value to students without abandoning its reputation, said Syracuse Chancellor Michael Haynie in an interview.

“We cannot marginalize and erode the competitive moats [around Syracuse’s best programs] by compromising the selectivity, by compromising the prestige,” he said.

Haynie, who started as chancellor this spring, isn’t sure yet whether Syracuse needs to shrink or expand. He said when the school realized there was going to be an enrollment shortfall this April, it could have pulled from its wait list but largely decided not to in order to maintain its academic standards. The shortfall wasn’t due to a lack of demand, he said.

Falling behind peers In comparison, though, with its peers, which include Boston University, Northeastern University and New York University, Syracuse is losing ground.

All have roughly equivalent sticker prices, with total costs hovering near $100,000 a year, but Syracuse has dropped in a prominent national ranking seven years in a row.

Its competitors have been more steady, aided by their urban locations, financial aid and aggressive enrollment strategies.

Northeastern, BU and NYU have seen application numbers surge and the percentage of applicants admitted plummet—a measure of selectivity that boosts a school’s prestige and ability to draw more students willing and able to pay full sticker price.

The three enroll 40% or more of undergraduates paying the full price, compared with just 21% at Syracuse, according to 2023-24 data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the most recent available.

As a result, Syracuse’s competitors can concentrate their financial-aid budgets on a smaller percentage of students, while Syracuse has to spread its allotment over a broader pool. That means that for students who get some sort of financial aid, Syracuse costs thousands more than its competitors.

Moderately selective private colleges are caught in the middle. They aren’t elite enough to dictate the market, and they attract a student-body that is still concerned about the price tag, said Robert Kelchen, a professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, who specializes in education finances.

“The stream of students willing to pay something closer to full price is drying up,” Kelchen said. “Even if they’re not terribly concerned about how much it costs, they know that they can shop around and get a better deal.”

Syracuse has a solid AA-minus bond rating, but S&P Global analysts revised their outlook to negative from stable last year citing weaker demand metrics compared with similarly rated peers.

“They face some pretty formidable constraints,” said Barrett Taylor, who studies higher ed at the University of North Texas. If Syracuse is willing to concede some prestige and selectivity, “they have more degrees of freedom, but they also lose that social position that they spent a long time trying to achieve.”

Enrollment roller coaster Enrollment offices are tasked with filling every class and generating the lion’s share of revenue needed to cover school operating expenses. In recent years, that has become considerably harder among nonelite schools.

The percentage of students who enrolled after receiving an admission offer at most schools has declined by half in the past two decades, according to federal data.

One factor driving the trend: on average students apply to three times as many schools as they did 25 years ago. Online applications make it easier, and more kids are willing to move across the country for college.

Elite schools are confident students will accept admission offers, so acceptance rates have plummeted to 4% at some schools. Less-selective colleges admit many more students to enroll a full class, because so many turn down their offers.

Enrollment offices have dubbed this phenomenon “yield volatility,” making it harder to predict the size of an incoming class. A miscalculation of just 1% can significantly impact enrollment and compound into years of lost revenue, enrollment consultants say.