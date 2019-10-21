e-paper
Will talk to CBSE to treat vocational subjects in schools as main subjects, says Sisodia

The Delhi government will approach the CBSE with a proposal to treat vocational subjects as main subject in schools and not as additional ones.

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia.
         

The Delhi government will approach the CBSE with a proposal to treat vocational subjects as main subject in schools and not as additional ones, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

“All schools should be having vocational subjects in their curriculum. And these subjects should be treated at par with the regular subjects. We aim to make vocational subject as a main subject and not an additional subject. We will be talking to CBSE about this soon,” he said.

“In Delhi government schools we will start vocational subjects and will make it main subject instead of it being an additional subject. The upcoming skills university will give preference in admission to students who opted for vocational studies in schools,” he added.

Sisodia made the comments at an event at Thyagraj Stadium to celebrate completion of internship training programme of over 5,000 Delhi government school students.

“Abdul Kalam dreamt that school education should give vocational proficiency to students, he shared it with us when we asked him for guidance on school education. I am happy to say that we are moving towards realising his dream.

“Let’s prepare to get such internships for all 83,000 vocational students, I appeal to everyone from industry to help us do that,” he said.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 08:56 IST

