With Psychology at 97.75%, Ambedkar University’s cut-off list out

Ambedkar University Delhi on Tuesday announced the first cut-off list for its eleven undergraduate programmes with the highest cut-off in BA(Hons) in Psychology at 97.75% for candidates from Delhi. Last year as well, the highest cut-off was for Psychology at 94.75%.

Explaining the increase in cut-offs, assistant registrar Anshul Singh said, “The cut-offs are decided on the basis of applications received by the college and how the students have scored. This is mostly CBSE’s marking reflecting on the cut-offs.”

The unitary non-affiliating state university, which has 85% reservation for students from National Capital Territory, has separate cut-offs for students from Delhi—giving them an edge over students from other states. For instance, students from other states need to secure a minimum of 98.50% to secure a seat in Psychology. The difference in cut -offs between students from in and outside Delhi ranges between .75 to 2% points. Apart from NCT applicants, the university also has a quota for co-curricular activities and single girl childs.

Eligible applicants can take admission between July 10-11 following which the second cut-off list will be announced on July 12. Students are required to visit the respective campus along with original documents and pay the required fee to secure admission.

For BA(Hons) in Economics, the cut-off for applicants from NCT is 95.75% including mathematics in best of four subjects. The cut-off for applicants outside NCT is 97.25%. This is an increase of over 2% points from last year.

For BA(Hons) Mathematics, the cut-off, this year, is 92.5% for NCT candidates — witnessing a jump of 4.5% points from last year. For BA(Hons) in English, NCT candidates need to score a minimum of 96.25% for admission, whereas those from outside Delhi need to secure 97.25%. Additionally, candidates should have scored at least 65% in English in their class 12 examination. The cut-off for English too increased by 3.75% points.

The university is considered to be one of the few places offering courses like Bachelors in Sustainable Urbanism and Bachelors in Global Studies which was started last year under School of Global Affairs.

While the cut-off for Bachelors in Sustainable Urbanism for NCT candidates is 85.50%, the required percentage for non-NCT candidates is 5% points higher at 90.50%. For securing a seat in BA in Global Studies, NCT candidates need to score a minimum 92.50% and for non-NCT candidates. the cut-off is 94.75%.

Ambedkar University offers seven BA (Honours) programmes in Kashmere Gate Campus, four BA and three courses in vocational studies in Karampura Campus, having 598 seats in total. While 11 undergraduate programmes have merit-based admissions, tests and interviews for the three vocational course have already been conducted.

