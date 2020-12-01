e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / XAT 2021 registration deadline extended for XLRI admissions, check details here

XAT 2021 registration deadline extended for XLRI admissions, check details here

XAT 2021:The online registration process for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 has been extended for candidates seeking admission in XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur and Delhi- NCR campus till December 10. Candidates can apply online at xatonline.in

education Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:40 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
XAT 2021 registration deadline extended till December 10
XAT 2021 registration deadline extended till December 10
         

XAT 2021:The online registration process for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 has been extended for candidates seeking admission in XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur and Delhi- NCR campus till December 10. Earlier, the deadline was November 30. Candidates can apply online at xatonline.in.

XLRI will conduct Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on January 3, 2021. The duration of XAT 2021 will be three hours from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam will be conducted in online mode.

According to a press release issued by the XLRI, 89 institutes across India accepts XAT scores for their respective admission process.

Xavier Aptitude Test 2021: Important Dates

XAT 2021 Registration Starts --- Sep 12, 2020 Saturday

XAT 2021 Registration End ------ December 10, 2020

Admit card download------ Dec 20, 2020 onwards

XAT Exam 2021------ Jan 03, 2021, Sunday from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

According to the official website, GMAT registration process will end on December 31.

Eligibility: 

Candidates having a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the exam. The applicant must have completed their final exam by June 10, 2021.

Click here for more details

Direct link to login

XAT 2021 will be conducted at 185 centres all across India in the following cities :

Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bokaro Steel City, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

tags
top news
LIVE: Union ministers Tomar, Goyal hold talks with farmers’ leaders
LIVE: Union ministers Tomar, Goyal hold talks with farmers’ leaders
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Union ministers meet at Nadda’s residence over farmers’ protests
Union ministers meet at Nadda’s residence over farmers’ protests
Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Trudeau for speaking on farmers’ stir
Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Trudeau for speaking on farmers’ stir
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rains
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rains
Kim Jong Un given experimental Covid-19 vaccine by China, says US analyst
Kim Jong Un given experimental Covid-19 vaccine by China, says US analyst
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In