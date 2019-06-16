Yog to be a subject at school level : AYUSH secretary

Yog that can help prevent and control several diseases shall be a subject at school level.

Addressing the launch ceremony of the Yog fortnight here on Saturday, AYUSH minister Dharm Singh Saini said that focus on Yog had increased as it was capable of preventing diseases at the initial stage and thus saved the health expenditure of individuals.

Secretary AYUSH Neena Sharma said, “It is important to impart knowledge of Yog among youth and children, hence Yog shall be taught as a subject in educational institutions.” She said that the Yog fortnight would be celebrated from June 15 to 30 and several programmes will be held to make Yog popular.

“A mobile app ‘Yog Pradesh Uttar Pradesh’ has also been launched and all Yog events will be uploaded on it to spread maximum awareness,” said secretary AYUSH.

Director Ayurved Prof SN Singh said that under the Yog fortnight, events would be held at Begum Hazrat Mahal Park, Buddha Park, Nimboo Park and several other places and over 5,000 people will take part in these programmes. The events will include Yog sessions, talks, seminars and group discussions.

“Every individual has the responsibility of health of his or her family and Yog has the power to keep many diseases away, so it is necessary that everyone knows about it,” said the minister.

