Yoga, educational classes for stranded labourers in Chhattisgarh

education

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 15:03 IST

Amid the distress and anxiety among the stranded labourers across the country the Chhattisgarh government started classes for them in relief camps, where adults are taking Yoga sessions and kids are taking educational classes.

The Surguja district administration is providing books, sports and stationery to kids to get them engaged in the learning activities.

“District administration of Surguja has come up with some unique ideas for the relief camps. In one such camp where 110 labourers, apart from providing food and medicines, we have started educational classes in the relief camp only with social distancing. An educated person from them was motivated to volunteer as a teacher,” said Collector Surguja Saransh Mittar talking to Hindustan Times adding this concept is being implemented in all such camps which comes under the district.

The stranded labourers in Surguja are from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

One of the stranded persons, Satyendra Kumar took up the responsibility to teach the kids he has been provided with all reading and writing material.

“Kids are now engaged with me and other games and sports equipment which has been provided by the district administration,” said Satyendra Kumar.

“We also gave them learning games and sports equipment and tried to give a feel of their school. It has brought a smile on the faces of all the children. Along with this to dispel negative thoughts and anxiety amongst adults, daily yoga has been started in this relief camp,” said the collector claiming that it has also lifted up the spirit of these people in these tough times.

The district administration has also provided a television for the latest news.

“We have also taken care of the personal hygiene and health of these people and provided them with masks, sanitizers, soaps and sanitary napkins. These initiatives have lifted the spirit of these people and brought a smile on the face of these children,” collector added.