Home / Education / Youths must work for uplift of women, water and rivers: Waterman Rajendra Singh

Youths must work for uplift of women, water and rivers: Waterman Rajendra Singh

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 15:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
‘Waterman’ Rajendra Singh addressing the youths.
‘Waterman’ Rajendra Singh addressing the youths.(HT)
         

Youths must work for uplift of women, water and rivers, said waterman of India Rajendra Singh while addressing the gathering in the 23rd National Youth Festival at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Monday.

Winner of Magsaysay Award Rajendra Singh is known for his work to revive water bodies and rivers .

Speaking on the occasion Singh said, “There are 65 crore youths in the country and the onus of keeping India young is on them. In the 21st century we are struggling with climate change.

To become a superpower we will have to respect water, women and rivers. Saving water for future generations is the biggest challenge for us. One should understand the power of nature.”

He said, “One must understand the need of five basic elements: water, fire , space , air and earth , which make the world.”

Padma Shri awardee Arunima Sinha also addressed the youths. She said ,“Self confidence and determination are the keys to achieve one’s desired goal.”

Sinha is a mountaineer and sportswoman who lost a limb in a train accident. She is the world’s first female amputee to scale Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro (South Africa), Mount Elbrus (Russia), Mount Kosciusko (Australia), Mount Aconcagua (South America), Carstensz Pyramid (Indonesia) and Mount Vinson.

She said that when she met with an accident, the goal was not in her leg but in her heart and mind and that is why she could achieve it. “So become mentally tough and work hard to achieve your goal,” she said.

