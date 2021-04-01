10.51% polling in Assam, 13.14% in West Bengal till 9am

The states of West Bengal and Assam, where second phase of polling is underway, recorded 13.14 and 10.51 per cent of turnout in the first two hours, news agency ANI reported citing figures from Election Commission of India. Both the states have recorded a high voter turnout in the first phase.

The key battle in this phase in West Bengal is happening in Nandigram where chief minister Mamata Banerjee is pitted against Suvendu Adhikari, her protege-turned-rival. Adhikari was with Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), but switched to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

Adhikari's family holds considerable clout in Nandigram, but that hasn't deterred Banerjee from leaving her traditional seat of Bhabanipur and challenge him in Nandigram. Adhikari has projected Banerjee as an outsider in Nandigram, from where her struggle against land acquisition catapulted TMC to power.

Banerjee has, meanwhile, hit out at Adhikari, calling him traitor and said all such people who deserted the THMC ahead of the elections will be given suitable answer by the people of the state.

Adhikari, however, is confident of his victory and after casting his vote on Thursday morning, he said that people will vote for the BJP's politics of development.

In Assam, the fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women, will be decided by over 73.44 lakh voters in 39 constituencies in this phase.

Among those contesting the elections in this phase are five ministers and the deputy speaker of the outgoing House. The ruling BJP is contesting 34 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is fighting in six constituencies and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in three.

In the 'Mahajat' (Grand Alliance), the Congress is contesting in 28, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in seven and the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) in four. The newly-floated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is contesting in 19 seats.

While the elections for the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are being held in eight phases, the three-phased polls to the 126-member Assam assembly are taking place in three phases.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.