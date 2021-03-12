Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi seeks donations to contest Assam assembly polls
- In a letter addressed to voters in Sivasagar and rest of Assam, Gogoi, who is under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, said that he wants to be the voice of the people in the Assam assembly.
A day after withdrawing candidature from one of the two seats he was planning on contesting for the coming assembly polls in Assam, jailed activist and president of Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, on Friday appealed to people seeking donations to contest the polls.
In a letter addressed to voters in Sivasagar and rest of Assam, Gogoi, who is under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, said that he wants to be the voice of the people in the Assam assembly.
“I want to be the spokesperson for people of Assam in the assembly and protest against anti-people steps taken by the government. I want to ensure the Assam government and elected representatives don’t get bullied by those in Delhi,” said the letter read out by the party’s working president Bhasco De Saikia.
Gogoi had earlier planned on contesting two seats-Sivasagar and Mariani. But on Thursday, he announced that he won’t be contesting from Mariani as the party didn’t want division of anti-Bharatiya Janata Party votes. The Mariani seat is at present represented by Congress’s Rupjyoti Kurmi.
“I seek love and support of the people of Sivasagar and request them to help me win this poll battle. A candidate is allowed to spend ₹30 lakh as election expense. But since I am jailed and I don’t have any savings, I appeal to the people of Assam to offer monetary donations,” Gogoi said in his letter.
He promised to work for betterment of people of Sivasagar, create employment avenues for at least one member of each family in the constituency, clean drinking water to all houses and fields etc.
Earlier Gogoi had filed his nomination papers for both the Sivasagar and Mariani seats from the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where he is admitted at present.
In his affidavit filed along with his nomination papers, Gogoi had mentioned that he doesn’t have any immovable assets and has ₹60,497 in his bank account. His wife has ₹18.72 lakh in her bank account and has assets worth ₹30 lakh.
In Sivasagar, Gogoi would be competing against BJP’s Surobhi Rajkumari and Congress’s Subhamitra Gogoi. There are three other candidates in the fray from the seat.
Raijor Dal was formed last year by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), a farmers’ rights body headed by Gogoi which had played a key role in the anti-CAA protests.
The party is contesting the election in alliance with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), another new party formed by All Assam Students Union (AASU) and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), two student bodies that had spearheaded the anti-CAA protests.
The AJP-Raijor Dal alliance has remained equidistant from the ruling BJP-led coalition as well as the seven party grand alliance of Congress and given voters in the state a third alternative.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cash, liquor, contraband worth over ₹31 crore seized in poll-bound Assam
- Election in Assam will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Friday was the last date of filing of nominations for the second phase. Notification for the third phase was also issued on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi seeks donations to contest Assam assembly polls
- In a letter addressed to voters in Sivasagar and rest of Assam, Gogoi, who is under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, said that he wants to be the voice of the people in the Assam assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Assam, 1 BJP MLA comes back to fold, another to contest as Independent
- Shiladiyta Dev, the vocal and controversial legislator from Hojai, who had resigned from the party after being denied a ticket, decided not to contest as an Independent after a meeting with BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Assam, a political battle over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam BJP’s bid to convince rebels in Barak Valley fails, senior leader quits
- The decision came after the party denied him a candidature in this year's assembly election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress announces list of 26 candidates for phase-2 of Assam polls. Check here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 173 candidates file nomination for first phase of assembly polls in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam polls: 125 all-women polling booths in Kamrup metropolitan
- This initiative towards gender equality is an attempt to boost the participation of women in the electoral process, an election official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam assembly elections: ₹18 crore worth items caught so far, breaks records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will probe charges against Sonowal, Himanta if we form govt: Congress' Baghel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong moving at slow pace over several issues of Grand Alliance in Assam: AGM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam polls: Ex-CM Prafulla Mahanta's seat given to BJP
- Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, an MLA since 1985, won the Barhampur constituency in Nagaon district for six consecutive terms since 1991.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam polls: Half of 40 candidates in Congress first list fresh faces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam polls: Sivasagar district to have 18 all-women polling stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed chief of Assam’s Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, to contest from Sibasagar
- The party, which has a pre-poll tie-up with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), another new party, announced its first list of 18 candidates for the first two phases of polling, on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox