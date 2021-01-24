IND USA
Union Home minister Amit Shah was addressing a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar.
Union Home minister Amit Shah was addressing a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar.(File photo)
assam assembly election

Only Modi-led BJP can rid Assam of terrorism and intruders: Amit Shah

Targeting Congress for lack of development in the state, Shah said, "The Congress party stained Assam in blood for years and instigated different movements in the state."
Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:06 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can rid Assam of corruption, terrorism and pollution under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah was addressing a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar.

"If Assam has to be made corruption-free, intruder-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free, then only BJP can do so under the leadership of Modi," Shah said.

"Form the NDA government in Assam with an absolute majority in the upcoming election and ensure the development of Bodo Land," he added.

Assam is among the five states in the country slated to witness elections in 2021. The other states and union territories that will undergo polling later this year are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.

Targeting Congress for lack of development in the state, Shah said, "The Congress party stained Assam in blood for years and instigated different movements in the state."

The development that happened in Assam in the last five years, Shah said, had not occured in the last 70 years.

"These people distinguish between Assamese-Non-Assamese, Bodo-Non Bodos for political gains over the years," Shah said.

The home minister was speaking on the first anniversary of Bodoland Territorial Region Accord (BTR). The BTR Accord, designed to usher in peace in the Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD), was signed on January 27 last year by the Centre, the Assam government, all four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland and the then Bodoland Territorial Council chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Shah, who reached Guwahati early on Saturday, will hold two public meetings. In Assam's Kokrajhar, he will hold a meeting of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Later, he will address a public meeting organised by the BJP in Nalbari.

BJP vice president and party in-charge of Assam, Baijayant Jay Panda, is currently camping in Assam and looking after the preparations for Shah's rally.

"The home minister will be visiting Assam for the second time in less than a month. Besides government programmes, including a meeting of the Bodoland Tribal Council area, he will also be reviewing the political situation and addressing a public rally organised by BJP at Nalbari," Panda told ANI.

During Shah's last visit to Assam, several Congress MLAs joined the BJP.

The term of the 126-member Assam Assembly is ending on 31 May 2021.

Union Home minister Amit Shah was addressing a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar.(File photo)
Union Home minister Amit Shah was addressing a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar.(File photo)
assam assembly election

Only Modi-led BJP can rid Assam of terrorism and intruders: Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Targeting Congress for lack of development in the state, Shah said, "The Congress party stained Assam in blood for years and instigated different movements in the state."
