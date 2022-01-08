Assembly election 2022: 5 states to vote across 7 phases from February 10, counting of votes on March 10

Assembly elections in five states will be held between February 10 and March 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Saturday, as it announced poll schedule for the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Counting of votes for all five states will take place on March 10, three days after the final phase of polling ends, the poll panel informed.

A total of 690 assembly constituencies will be at stake, 403 of which are in Uttar Pradesh alone. The state will, therefore, vote in all the phases; the five other rounds of polling here will take place on February 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3.

Punjab, which has 117 seats, will vote in a single phase on February 14. On the same date, Uttarakhand (70) and Goa (40), too, will go to polls.

Manipur, meanwhile, is the only other state which will vote in more than one phase. The northeastern state will poll on February 27 and March 3, as per the scheduled announced by the ECI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the ruling party in Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while Punjab has a Congress government. Total 18.55 crore people are eligible to vote, including 8.55 crore women, said the Election Commission.

Later this year, two more states, BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will also hold polls.