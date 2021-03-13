IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Amit Shah and other top leaders meet at JP Nadda's home
BJP National President JP Nadda.
BJP National President JP Nadda.
elections

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Amit Shah and other top leaders meet at JP Nadda's home

According to the sources, the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:26 PM IST

Several top-notch leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have assembled at BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda's residence on Saturday morning.

According to the sources, the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Jitendra Singh, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his Cabinet colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma have arrived at Nadda's residence. BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari too have arrived at his residence.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told ANI: "We have decided on candidates for the first two phases of the election. We will be discussing candidates for the next three phases. People are ready for her (Mamata Banerjee) 'visarjan'."

Proceedings of the meeting are underway.

As many as 824 Assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry (Union Territory), said Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora in February.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections to be held in a single phase on April 6, Kerala also goes to polls on April 6; Assam assembly elections to be held in 3 phases- 1st phase of polling- March 27, second phase polling- April 1 and third phase of polling- April 6; Puducherry elections to be held on April 6.

Counting of all votes will be held on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jp nadda
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

EC finds WB govt report on Mamata 'attack' sketchy, asks chief secy to elaborate

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:21 PM IST
After the incident, the ECI sought a report from the state government and appointed two poll observers for the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Yashwant Sinha joins TMC, says ‘attack on Mamata Banerjee was tipping point’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • The former Union finance and external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha had left the BJP in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal.(PTI)
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad missing from Congress' star campaigners list

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:10 PM IST
The G-23 leaders, who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in August last year demanding organisational overhaul, had expressed their desire to canvass for the party in the upcoming elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami.(HT photo)
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami.(HT photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

People must prove their worth: Palaniswami hits out at DMK

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, in his political debut, will contest from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy claimed the cases were “politically motivated”.(HT File Photo)
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy claimed the cases were “politically motivated”.(HT File Photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: Congress will announce candidates on Sunday, says ex-CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The Congress party on Friday announced that 81 candidates have been finalised, out of the 91 seats it will be contesting in Kerala. However, it did not announce the names of these candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

TMC to release manifesto on March 14, says report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:59 AM IST
  • On Wednesday evening, the chief minister was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after the alleged attack in Nandigram. Banerjee said that she was pushed deliberately by four to five people after she sustained severe injuries to her left foot and ankle, shoulder, neck and forearm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
india news

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Kerala’s political economy has undergone a radical shift in the last six-and-a-half decades, and particularly in the latter half of this period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agencies including police, excise, income tax, revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau and other flying squads and surveillance teams have been keeping tabs on movement of cash, liquor, drugs in Assam since the announcement of poll dates. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
Agencies including police, excise, income tax, revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau and other flying squads and surveillance teams have been keeping tabs on movement of cash, liquor, drugs in Assam since the announcement of poll dates. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
assam assembly election

Cash, liquor, contraband worth over 31 crore seized in poll-bound Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
  • Election in Assam will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Friday was the last date of filing of nominations for the second phase. Notification for the third phase was also issued on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK chief MK Stalin.
DMK chief MK Stalin.
tamil nadu assembly election

DMK releases first list, Stalin’s son enters fray

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:16 AM IST
The DMK, which announced candidates for 173 seats -- the remaining 61 seats will be contested by its allies, including the Congress -- will take on its rival, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has governed the state for the past 10 years in direct contests in 122 constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is wheeled out after being discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI PHOTO).
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is wheeled out after being discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

BJP, TMC lock horns over CM Mamata’s injury at Nandigram, parties approach EC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:11 PM IST
  • Sticking to Banerjee’s version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that “the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier Akhil Gogoi had filed his nomination papers for both the Sivasagar and Mariani seats from the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where he is admitted at present. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
Earlier Akhil Gogoi had filed his nomination papers for both the Sivasagar and Mariani seats from the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where he is admitted at present. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
assam assembly election

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi seeks donations to contest Assam assembly polls

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • In a letter addressed to voters in Sivasagar and rest of Assam, Gogoi, who is under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, said that he wants to be the voice of the people in the Assam assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said that he will file a complaint before the Election Commission regarding non-registration of votes in the polling booths(PTI File Photo)
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said that he will file a complaint before the Election Commission regarding non-registration of votes in the polling booths(PTI File Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly elections: AMMK releases third list of candidates for polls

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:35 PM IST
The party chief is contesting from Kovilpatti against local AIADMK strongman and Information Minister Kadambur Raju.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the memorandum, the TMC has made allegations against Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nandigram in the upcoming state Assembly polls.(AP)
In the memorandum, the TMC has made allegations against Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nandigram in the upcoming state Assembly polls.(AP)
west bengal assembly election

BJP leaders meet EC, demand probe over 'attack on Mamata Banerjee

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The BJP delegation met poll panel officials hours after a six-member group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders met the EC demanding a high-level probe into the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister in Nandigram that led to her injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam BJP chief, Sarbananda Sonowal Assam (3rd L) and Bijoya Chakraborty (C), MP, with newly joined party members in Guwahati (PTI photo)
Assam BJP chief, Sarbananda Sonowal Assam (3rd L) and Bijoya Chakraborty (C), MP, with newly joined party members in Guwahati (PTI photo)
assam assembly election

In Assam, 1 BJP MLA comes back to fold, another to contest as Independent

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Shiladiyta Dev, the vocal and controversial legislator from Hojai, who had resigned from the party after being denied a ticket, decided not to contest as an Independent after a meeting with BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally ahead of assembly elections in Nandigram on Tuesday. (ANI PHOTO).
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally ahead of assembly elections in Nandigram on Tuesday. (ANI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital after her 'repeated requests': Doctors

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:15 PM IST
  • After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP