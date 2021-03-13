BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Amit Shah and other top leaders meet at JP Nadda's home
Several top-notch leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have assembled at BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda's residence on Saturday morning.
According to the sources, the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam.
Union Ministers Amit Shah and Jitendra Singh, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his Cabinet colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma have arrived at Nadda's residence. BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari too have arrived at his residence.
Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told ANI: "We have decided on candidates for the first two phases of the election. We will be discussing candidates for the next three phases. People are ready for her (Mamata Banerjee) 'visarjan'."
Proceedings of the meeting are underway.
As many as 824 Assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry (Union Territory), said Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora in February.
Tamil Nadu assembly elections to be held in a single phase on April 6, Kerala also goes to polls on April 6; Assam assembly elections to be held in 3 phases- 1st phase of polling- March 27, second phase polling- April 1 and third phase of polling- April 6; Puducherry elections to be held on April 6.
Counting of all votes will be held on May 2.
