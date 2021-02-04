IND USA
Two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat fell vacant late last year, following the deaths of Ahmed Patel and Abhay Bhardwaj (BJP). One Rajya Sabha seat in Assam fell vacant after lone Bodo People's Front MP Biswajit Daimary resigned from the upper house in November last year.(PTI File)
EC says Rajya Sabha bypolls in Gujarat, Assam to be held on March 1

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on February 11 and the election would be held on March 1.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:14 PM IST

Rajya Sabha bypolls to three seats in Gujarat and Assam, including the one which fell vacant due to the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, will be held on March 1, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

Two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat fell vacant late last year, following the deaths of Ahmed Patel and Abhay Bhardwaj (BJP). While Patel died on November 25 last year, Bhardwaj passed away on December 1 last year.

The Rajya Sabha terms of Patel and Bhardwaj were to end in August 2023 and June 2026, respectively.

One Rajya Sabha seat in Assam fell vacant after lone Bodo People's Front MP Biswajit Daimary resigned from the upper house in November last year. His term was to end in April, 2026.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on February 11 and the election would be held on March 1.

The counting of votes will take place on March 1 evening. As per procedure, counting for Rajya Sabha elections is held on the day polls take place.

EC says Rajya Sabha bypolls in Gujarat, Assam to be held on March 1

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:14 PM IST
