EC says Rajya Sabha bypolls in Gujarat, Assam to be held on March 1
Rajya Sabha bypolls to three seats in Gujarat and Assam, including the one which fell vacant due to the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, will be held on March 1, the Election Commission said on Thursday.
Two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat fell vacant late last year, following the deaths of Ahmed Patel and Abhay Bhardwaj (BJP). While Patel died on November 25 last year, Bhardwaj passed away on December 1 last year.
The Rajya Sabha terms of Patel and Bhardwaj were to end in August 2023 and June 2026, respectively.
One Rajya Sabha seat in Assam fell vacant after lone Bodo People's Front MP Biswajit Daimary resigned from the upper house in November last year. His term was to end in April, 2026.
The notification for the bypolls will be issued on February 11 and the election would be held on March 1.
The counting of votes will take place on March 1 evening. As per procedure, counting for Rajya Sabha elections is held on the day polls take place.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC says Rajya Sabha bypolls in Gujarat, Assam to be held on March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newly formed anti-CAA parties to contest Assam elections together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, the salience of Jai Shri Ram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will never allow': Mamata raises NRC issue again ahead of Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECI may declare poll dates within a week: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence returns to Nandigram before elections, threatens to break brittle peace
- In present-day Nandigram, the battle lines seem to have been redrawn after Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat, the home turf of Adhikari, who has asserted he will defeat his former boss by "at least 50,000 votes" if fielded from the constituency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to launch Parivartan Rath Yatras in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha
- Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP’s course correction in Bengal: Doors shut against mass joining of turncoats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three poll panel officials transferred in West Bengal ahead of crucial assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'BJP is a gas balloon, washing-machine for those with black money': Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politically neutral administration needed for holding fair polls: WB Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, PM Modi to visit Bengal on Feb 7
- PM Modi's visit to West Bengal comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyes a victory in the elections scheduled to be held in April-May in the eastern state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only Mamata will be left: Shah jabs West Bengal CM over TMC leaders joining BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Puducherry rally, BJP chief Nadda promises development, employment to youth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox