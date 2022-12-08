Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat election 2022: BJP's Hardik Patel leads in Viramgam constituency

Gujarat election 2022: BJP's Hardik Patel leads in Viramgam constituency

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 09:31 AM IST

The Patidar quota stir leader is confident that BJP will form government in the state

Gujarat election 2022: BJP met people's expectations in state, says Patel.
Gujarat election 2022: BJP met people's expectations in state, says Patel.
ByHT News Desk

The Viramgam constituency battle is the first electoral test for the Patidar quota stir leader and a debutant from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Hardik Patel after he switched sides from Congress to the saffron party in June. Patel is contesting against Congress' Lakha Bharwad - who is an OBC candidate and the sitting MLA from Viramgam for two terms, and AAP'Amarsinh Thakore - who comes from the most dominant community in Viramgam.

Patel is currently leading in Gujarat's Viramgam Assembly constituency.

As the vote counting for Gujarat Assembly election us underway, BJP is eyeing a record-extending seventh term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Patel earlier said that BJP has met people's expectations in Gujarat and people voted for his party as it did "good governance" in the state.

"Govt being formed on the basis of work. No riots/terrorist attacks here in past 20 yrs. People know BJP met their expectations.They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance and strengthened this trust," he said.

Patel further said BJP will reach the 135-145 mark in getting seats and form the government. "We are definitely going to form the Govt. Do you have any doubts?" he said.

A total of 2,71,108 people voted in the Viramgam constituency - out of which 1,40,867 were male voters, while 1,30,235 were female voters.

Get more updates on Elections in India. Also get latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gujarat assembly gujarat election assembly election result + 1 more
gujarat assembly gujarat election assembly election result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out