Gujarat election 2022: BJP's Hardik Patel leads in Viramgam constituency

The Viramgam constituency battle is the first electoral test for the Patidar quota stir leader and a debutant from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Hardik Patel after he switched sides from Congress to the saffron party in June. Patel is contesting against Congress' Lakha Bharwad - who is an OBC candidate and the sitting MLA from Viramgam for two terms, and AAP'Amarsinh Thakore - who comes from the most dominant community in Viramgam.

Patel is currently leading in Gujarat's Viramgam Assembly constituency.

As the vote counting for Gujarat Assembly election us underway, BJP is eyeing a record-extending seventh term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Patel earlier said that BJP has met people's expectations in Gujarat and people voted for his party as it did "good governance" in the state.

"Govt being formed on the basis of work. No riots/terrorist attacks here in past 20 yrs. People know BJP met their expectations.They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance and strengthened this trust," he said.

Patel further said BJP will reach the 135-145 mark in getting seats and form the government. "We are definitely going to form the Govt. Do you have any doubts?" he said.

A total of 2,71,108 people voted in the Viramgam constituency - out of which 1,40,867 were male voters, while 1,30,235 were female voters.

