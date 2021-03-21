IND USA
PM Modi will address a rally in Puducherry on March 30(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
PM Modi will address a rally in Puducherry on March 30(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
puducherry assembly election

PM Modi to address rally in Puducherry on March 30

Puducherry [India], March 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in poll-bound Puducherry on March 30.
Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:19 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in poll-bound Puducherry on March 30.

BJP leader R Embalam Selvam told media persons on Saturday that the rally would be held at 4 pm.

PM Modi had addressed a rally in Puducherry on February 25.

The BJP is fighting the election in alliance with the NR Congress and AIADMK.

He alleged corruption in the Congress government that was headed by V Narayanasamy.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.

puducherry assembly puducherry govt
