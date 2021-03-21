PM Modi to address rally in Puducherry on March 30
Puducherry [India], March 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in poll-bound Puducherry on March 30.
BJP leader R Embalam Selvam told media persons on Saturday that the rally would be held at 4 pm.
PM Modi had addressed a rally in Puducherry on February 25.
The BJP is fighting the election in alliance with the NR Congress and AIADMK.
He alleged corruption in the Congress government that was headed by V Narayanasamy.
Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.
All India NR Congress releases candidate list, N Rangasamy to contest 2 seats
- According to the list, former chief minister N Rangasamy will contest the elections from two assembly constituencies - Thattanchavady and Yanam.
Election department officials seize ₹2 Crore from vehicle in Puducherry
Officials of the Flying Squad of Kadirkamam, Thattanchavady and Indira Nagar Assembly segments in the Puducherry region on Thursday intercepted a vehicle in Thanthai Periyar Nagar during a surprise check and seized the cash being transported in it.
BJP alliance to sweep Puducherry assembly polls: Asianet-C fore pre-poll survey
The BJP-AIADMK-AINRC alliance would win 23-27 seats with a vote share of 52%, the Asianet News Network-C fore pre-poll survey, conducted from March 5-12, projected.
P Kannan joins BJP ahead of Puducherry assembly polls
BJP national general secretary Arun Singh welcomed Kannan and his son at the party headquarters.
The battle for a UT and BJP’s South ambitions
- BJP is hoping that its NDA alliance of AINRC, AIADMK and itself along with the three nominated members will be able to come to power against the Congress – DMK combine.
'Prove corruption charges or face defamation': Narayanasamy to Amit Shah
Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Puducherry, accused Narayanasamy of corruption and claimed Gandhi family also received money from the former chief minister
‘A liar was made CM’: Amit Shah targets Narayanasamy, Cong in Puducherry
The Union home minister also joined PM Narendra Modi and several central leaders in taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on fisheries ministry.
Puducherry: Triangular fight as Cong vows to return, BJP, AINRC eye a headway
The Puducherry Assembly has a total of 33 seats, of which five are reserved and three members are nominated by the Union government through the lieutenant governor.
Puducherry assembly election 2021 to be held on April 6, counting on May 2
- In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won the only Lok Sabha seat of the Union territory.
'Was shocked': PM Modi on Rahul's remark in Puducherry on fisheries ministry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a jibe at the Congress leader over a false Tamil translation by then-Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy.
Puducherry CM Narayanasamy resigns after losing trust vote
Puducherry chief minister V Narayansamy accused former lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi of "colluding with the opposition" to topple his government.
Crucial floor test for Congress-DMK govt in Puducherry as assembly poll looms
Narayanasamy, in an address to the House said, “Those elected by people must govern Puducherry.” "
Day before floor test, Puducherry CM Narayanasamy to meet MLAs | Key points
The fate of the Congress-led government in the Union territory hangs in the balance and will be determined on Monday.
Puducherry CM translates fisherwoman's complaint as a praise to Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the community created much social media buzz after he asked for a separate ministry of fisheries for the fishermen community.
No one can get justice without fearing consequences: Rahul Gandhi
When a student asked Gandhi how he felt about the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) members who assassinated his father Rajiv Gandhi, he said that he didn’t harbour any anger against them although he was pained by the killing.