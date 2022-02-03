Punjab polls: Nomination papers of 17 covering candidates from Mohali rejected

The nomination papers of 17 covering candidates from Mohali district, which comprises Mohali urban, Kharar and Dera Bassi assembly seats, were rejected during scrutiny on Wednesday.

However, the nominations of all main candidates were found valid.

According to election authorities, nomination papers were filed by a total of 67 candidates and their covering candidates. But nomination papers of seven covering candidates from Dera Bassi, five each from Mohali and Kharar were turned down due to discrepancies.

Prominent among them in Mohali were covering candidates of Congress’ Balbir Singh Sidhu (Kanwarbir Singh Sidhu), AAP’s Kulwant Singh (Sunny Singh), BJP’s Sanjeev Vashisht (Pooja Vashisht) and SAD’s Parvinder Singh Sohana (Harjinder Kaur Baidwan).

In Kharar, nomination papers of covering candidate of Congress’ Vijay Kumar Sharma (Kusum Sharma), AAP’s Anmol Gagan Mann (Sarabjot Kaur) and SAD’s Ranjeet Singh Gill (Paramjeet Kaur) were among those not accepted.

Similarly in Dera Bassi, covering candidate of SAD nominee NK Sharma (Babita Sharma), Congress’ Deepinder Singh Dhillon (Rupinder Kaur Dhillon), AAP’s Kuljit Sindh Randhawa (Paramjit Singh) and BJP’s Sanjeev Khanna (Renu Khanna) were found invalid.

Candidates can withdraw nominations till February 4. The state goes to polls on February 20 and results will be declared on March 10.

5,300 polling staff to be deployed at 907 polling booths

Polling staff was assigned for the three constituencies of Mohali through the second digital randomisation process on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district electoral officer Isha Kalia said a total of 907 polling booths will be set up in the district, where 5,300 polling staff will be deployed.

In addition, as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, 231 polling parties and 25% staff will remain available in reserve.

She said training of staff for Kharar constituency will be held at Polytechnic College, Khunimajra; for Mohali constituency at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Phase 3B1; and for Dera Bassi constituency at Government College, Dera Bassi.

In view of Covid protocols, three batches will be scheduled from 9.30am to 11am, 12pm to 2pm and 3pm to 5pm, on February 6 and 13.