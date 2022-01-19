'Like Pakistan team': Bhupesh Baghel says BJP contests polls with central agencies

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday compared the raids by central agencies on leaders in non-BJP poll-bound states with the Pakistan cricket team that he said included the umpires as well.

Baghel, who is also the AICC senior observer for Uttar Pradesh, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contests elections with the help of central agencies, adding no raids are being conducted in states like Uttarakhand, Goa and UP where the saffron camp is in power.

“Whenever elections are around, there are raids in Opposition (-ruled) states. Why no raids at the UP chief minister's relative's house, or in Uttarakhand, Goa? Like it's said about Pakistan that not 11 but 13 players play including umpires, BJP fights polls with (the help of) central agencies,” Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A major political row has erupted in the other poll-bound state of Punjab, ruled by the Congress, where the Enforcement Directorate is conducting an anti-money laundering investigation against illegal sand mining operations as part of which it has raided premises of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew.

The Congress has cried foul over the latest raids and seizures worth crores. Channi has said the raids were a way of the BJP-led central government's getting back at his dispensation for fiasco during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Punjab.

Besides Punjab and UP, Assembly elections are being held from early February in Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Earlier in the day, the Chhattisgarh CM met the Congress high command, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi.

Speaking about the Congress’ door-to-door campaign in UP, Baghel said he has found out during such drives that people are extremely upset with the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state.

“The Centre is trying to suppress farmers in every possible way. If you want to get rid of inflation, farmers want to make profit on their harvest, then remove this government,” he added.

