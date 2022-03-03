Lucknow DM takes stock of counting day preparations

The district magistrate on Thursday reviewed the ongoing preparations for the counting day (March 10) and issued strict guidelines to ensure that the entire process of counting of votes is smooth and fair.

“All preparations are done. The polling parties would report at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan, the venue for counting, sharp at 6am and counting would start from 8am onwards. Postal ballots would be counted first followed by matching of VVPAT slips with that of EVMs. It would be followed by EVM counting and then the main counting will start,” district magistrate Abhishek Prakash said after the meeting called to assess the preparations.

The DM said barring calculators, carrying mobile phones or any other electronic devices inside the counting venue is strictly prohibited.

While elaborating the table pattern, he said there will be 126 tables that would be engaged in the counting of votes cast in all 9 assembly constituencies. Other than this there will be 18 more tables to ensure smooth counting of votes.

He added that elaborate security arrangements have been made at the venue in order to keep the entire process free and fair.

“The administration has also set up a Covid helpdesk at the venue,” the DM said.