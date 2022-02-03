UP Assembly polls: Owaisi says gunshots fired at his car while returning from Meerut

Hyderabad MP and leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said unidentified miscreants fired gunshots at his vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, while adding nobody suffered any injury and everyone was safe.

Owaisi said he had to leave the spot in another vehicle after the car he was travelling in got punctured due to the gun fire.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

“Some time ago my car was fired at the Chhijarsi toll gate. 4 rounds were fired. There were 3 to 4 people, all of them ran away and left their weapons there. My car got punctured, but I got out in another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdulillah,” Owaisi said in a tweet in Hindi, sharing an image of his damaged vehicle.

The AIMIM leader was scheduled to hold door-to-door poll campaigns in Meerut and Kithaur in the state and a virtual meeting in Budhana, his party announced on Wednesday.

“I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut (UP) when the incident happened,” Owaisi told news agency ANI.

Later, Owaisi said that one person was arrested following the incident. “Police have informed me that weapons have been recovered and one shooter has been taken into custody,” he said. He also asked for an independent probe into the matter.

“I request the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into this shooting incident. It is the responsibility of the UP govt and Modi govt to conduct an independent inquiry. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that one person was arrested while another suspect managed to flee. “One person apprehended. He's being questioned, weapon recovered from him. His accomplice managed to flee, search operation is underway for him. We'll update you when more facts come to the fore. Nobody was injured so far. We are checking the CCTV footage,” Hapur superintendent of police Deepak Bhuker told ANI.

On January 22, Owaisi said the upcoming Assembly polls will be contested under a new political front, 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha', a pre-poll alliance of his outfit, Jan Adhikaar Party of former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha and a few other regional outfits in the state.

“If voted to power, the morcha will give two chief ministers to the state. Of this, one will be from the OBC community, while the other will be from the Dalit community. Apart from this, three deputy chief ministers will be made, of whom one will be a Muslim,” Owaisi had said while announcing the front.